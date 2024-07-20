The Emirates’s outfit could not fight against the more experienced Nepal bowlers led by Barma (3-19), ending up at a below-par 115 for eight

Samjhana Khadka during her 72 not out v UAE. Pic/ACC

Listen to this article Khadka, Barma shine as Nepal beat UAE x 00:00

Opener Samjhana Khadka made a breezy, unbeaten fifty and pacer Indu Barma grabbed three wickets as Nepal outclassed UAE by six wickets to make a winning start to their campaign here on Friday.

Khadka (71 not out, 45b, 11x4) played a fine hand to take her side past the target of 116 in 16.1 overs. The Emirates’s outfit could not fight against the more experienced Nepal bowlers led by Barma (3-19), ending up at a below-par 115 for eight.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Nepal had to go through some anxious moments when they lost three wickets to off-spinner Kavisha Egodage (3-12) that temporarily halted their progress after the Powerplay.

Brief scores

UAE 115-8 in 20 overs (K Sharma 36; I Barma 3-19) lost to Nepal 118-4 in 16.1 overs (S Khadka 72*; K Egodage 3-12) by six wickets

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever