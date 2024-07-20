Breaking News
IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai in next 24 hours
Sharad Pawar-led NCP releases book on 'black deeds' of Mahayuti govt
Man held for withdrawing Rs 2 lakh from BJP MLA's mother's account
One dead another injured as city continues to witness rains
Puja Khedkar's father gets protection from arrest in criminal intimidation case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Khadka Barma shine as Nepal beat UAE

Khadka, Barma shine as Nepal beat UAE

Updated on: 20 July,2024 09:00 AM IST  |  Dambulla
PTI |

Top

The Emirates’s outfit could not fight against the more experienced Nepal bowlers led by Barma (3-19), ending up at a below-par 115 for eight

Khadka, Barma shine as Nepal beat UAE

Samjhana Khadka during her 72 not out v UAE. Pic/ACC

Listen to this article
Khadka, Barma shine as Nepal beat UAE
x
00:00

Opener Samjhana Khadka made a breezy, unbeaten fifty and pacer Indu Barma grabbed three wickets as Nepal outclassed UAE by six wickets to make a winning start to their campaign here on Friday.


Khadka (71 not out, 45b, 11x4) played a fine hand to take her side past the target of 116 in 16.1 overs. The Emirates’s outfit could not fight against the more experienced Nepal bowlers led by Barma (3-19), ending up at a below-par 115 for eight.


However, Nepal had to go through some anxious moments when they lost three wickets to off-spinner Kavisha Egodage (3-12) that temporarily halted their progress after the Powerplay.


Brief scores
UAE 115-8 in 20 overs (K Sharma 36; I Barma 3-19) lost to Nepal 118-4 in 16.1 overs (S Khadka 72*; K Egodage 3-12) by six wickets

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

asia cup t20 cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK