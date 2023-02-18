Khawaja backs out-of-form Warner

Warner has scores of 1, 10 and 15 in the series so far

Usman Khawaja. Pic/PTI

Australian opener Usman Khawaja believes that a mere three innings isn’t a great sample size to question a beleaguered David Warner, who became a bit “weary” after being knocked on the head by a Mohammed Siraj bouncer on Day One of the second Test.

Warner has scores of 1, 10 and 15 in the series so far. “I have to kind of disagree with what you’re saying. He hit two fours of Ashwin in the last game before he got out lbw so he was showing some aggression,” Khawaja said, when asked if Warner, whose stay looked painstaking during the 44 deliveries faced, needs to be pro-active.

