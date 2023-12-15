Breaking News
Mumbai crime: Notorious thief targeting Jain temples arrested by Borivali Police
Six people sentenced to life imprisonment for killing pregnant women in Jalna
Parliament security breach: Shows how serious job condition is in India: Aaditya
Mumbai: 30-year-old man held for molesting minor girl in Andheri
Maharashtra: Police arrest man for abetting suicide of married woman in Bhiwandi
IndiGo loader arrested at Mumbai airport for stealing from check-in luggage
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Khawaja wears black armband in war protest

Khawaja wears black armband in war protest

Updated on: 15 December,2023 07:08 AM IST  |  Perth
Agencies |

Top

But Pakistan-born Khawaja, who is Muslim, was told that it flouted ICC rules on messages that relate to politics, religion or race

Khawaja wears black armband in war protest

Usman Khawaja. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Khawaja wears black armband in war protest
x
00:00

Australia’s Usman Khawaja staged a muted protest against the war in Gaza on Thursday, wearing a black armband during the first Test against Pakistan and taping up messages on his shoes. 


The opening batsman had wanted to wear shoes emblazoned with the hand-written slogans “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” during the match at Perth. 


Also Read: Rabada picks up a 'heel niggle', Bavuma pulls out of domestic fixtures


But Pakistan-born Khawaja, who is Muslim, was told that it flouted ICC rules on messages that relate to politics, religion or race. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

test cricket cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK