PBKS vs DC: Could Warner hand Delhi a consolation win over resurgent Kings?

After defeating Delhi by 31 runs in their previous game on Saturday, Punjab look to down the Capitals again as they continue their hunt for a Playoffs spot with hopes of improving their NRR

Harpreet Brar (second from right) of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals’s David Warner with his teammates at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Punjab Kings will be eager to register a big win to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive against wooden spooners Delhi Capitals, who will play for pride when the two teams face off here on Wednesday.

It has been a roller-coaster ride for PBKS, with six losses and as many wins. They are placed eighth with 12 points and are still in contention to make the qualifiers.

However, they need to improve their net run rate (NRR), which stands at -0.268.

Punjab high on confidence

A 31-run win against the Capitals last week boosted their NRR and morale and the Shikhar Dhawan-led side will hope for an encore and then hope that other results go their way.

Punjab will have to put up a much improved effort with the bat. Against Delhi, opener Prabhsimran Singh waged a lone battle. Barring Dhawan, who has been their best batter, and to an extent Prabhsimran Singh, very few PBKS batters have contributed enough to their overall totals.

Their bowlers also need to pull up their socks. Boasting of a sound bowling attack with Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh, PBKS have often failed to defend runs.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have had a nightmare of a season and have already been knocked out of the play-off contention.

The batting unit has disappointed all season. Delhi’s Indian batters, barring Axar Patel, have flattered to deceive, putting up a dismal show.

Skipper David Warner, wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh have given the team some momentum with the willow. But once they are gone, the middle order just crumbles.

In their previous game against Punjab, the Capitals looked on course for a comfortable win but then lost eight wickets for 67 runs.

Delhi’s impressive bowling

The Indian bowlers in the side are not faring as badly as the batters. Three of DC’s four wins have come on the back of dominant bowling displays.

Old warhorse Ishant Sharma has done his job, while the return of Khaleel Ahmed has also helped. The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel have bowled economically.

