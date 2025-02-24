Skipper Santner says New Zealand are in fine position and will gain from thumping win over Pakistan in opener coming into B’desh game today

New Zealand’s Will Young during a practice session in Rawalpindi yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Kiwis are well fed! x 00:00

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner hopes his team will carry the confidence gained from a recent run of success in Pakistan into its next Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Caps won a tri-nations series against Pakistan and South Africa and then opened their Champions Trophy campaign with a convincing 60-run win over their hosts, the defending champions, in Karachi. “It’s a nice position to have,” Santner said in Rawalpindi on Sunday. “I think obviously the lead-in we had with that tri-nations series and now the guys will take a lot of confidence in that going into Bangladesh game.”

NZ captain Mitchell Santner in Rawalpindi yesterday

Recent tri-series win

New Zealand beat Pakistan in the opening tri-series game, with Glenn Phillips hitting a century, overcame South Africa with a hundred by Kane Williamson, and then defeated Pakistan in the final, with Tom Latham and Will Young both notching centuries. “Again, it’s probably a reset [against Bangladesh], because it’s a different surface, a different team, but I think the way different guys have been performing is pleasing,” Santner said.

“I think they’re a very good team at the moment,” Santner said of Group A opponents Bangladesh, who lost their first match against India in Dubai.

“I think they’ve always had the spin department covered, but now they’ve got some very good quick bowlers coming through,” he added.

B’desh still competitive

Santner said Bangladesh would still be competitive despite missing experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was not selected for the tournament. “Obviously, we’ve seen how good Shakib has been for a long time,” Santner said.

“He’s proven that he can perform in all conditions. But still they’ve got obviously Rishad [Hossain] coming in, who’s a very good leg-spinner. Mehidy [Hasan Miraz] has done it. [Mohammad] Mahmudullah, if he plays, can offer some good overs as well,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever