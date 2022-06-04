Kiwis back on track

Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell score half-centuries to help New Zealand make comeback against England on Day Two of opening Test at Lord’s

NZ’s Tom Blundell (right) and Daryl Mitchell during their century stand against England yesterday. Pic/AFP

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell starred with the bat after England debutant Matthew Potts rocked the Black Caps once again, to leave the first Test at Lord’s intriguingly poised on Friday’s second day.

New Zealand were 205 for four in their second innings, at the time of going to press, a lead of 196 runs, Mitchell and Blundell were unbeaten on 79 and 77 respectively. The duo shared an unbroken 149-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Earlier, New Zealand were struggling at 56 for four. Given how England had suffered a top-order collapse before making 141 in reply to the World Test champions’ seemingly modest first-innings 132, the Black Caps may yet be approaching a match-winning lead in the opening encounter of this three-Test series.

Potts in form

Durham quick Potts, who enjoyed a superb return of four for 13 in the first innings, struck again with a pre-lunch burst on Friday of two for 11 in four overs. For the second time in the match, the 23-year-old dismissed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. He had needed just five balls on Thursday to claim the scalp of the star batsman as his first Test wicket.

Williamson departs early

And on Friday he produced a fine lifting delivery that Williamson could only edge to third slip Jonny Bairstow. Williamson was out for 15 and New Zealand’s 30 for two soon became 35 for three when Potts had opener Tom Latham (14) caught behind off such a thin edge that wicketkeeper Ben Foakes did not even appeal.

Brief scores

NZ 132 all out & 205-4 (D Mitchell 79*, T Blundell 77*; M Potts 2-41) v England 141 (scores incomplete)