Kiwis beat defending champions Pakistan by 60 runs in CT opener

Updated on: 20 February,2025 06:01 AM IST  |  Karachi
PTI |

New Zealand’s Will Young celebrates his century against Pakistan with Tom Latham (left) in Karachi yesterday. PIC/AFP

New Zealand thrashed defending champions Pakistan by 60 runs in the Champions Trophy opener here on Wednesday.


Batting first after Pakistan won the toss, New Zealand were well served by hundreds from Will Young (107) and Tom Latham (118 not out), as they posted 320 for five. There was also a blazing half-century by Glenn Phillips (61 off 39).  


In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 260 with Babar Azam and Khushdil Shah making 64 and 69, respectively. Salman Agha made a 28-ball 42.
Will O’Rourke picked up 3-47 for New Zealand.


Earlier, Young struck 12 fours and one six, while Latham batted through the innings to strike 10 boundaries and three maximums.

Young played anchor after Pakistan elected to field first and had New Zealand reeling at 40 for two and then 73 for three in the 17th over.

Young fast bowler Naseem Shah got the prized wicket of Kane Williamson who was caught behind for a single digit score for the first time in his last 35 ODI outings. 

