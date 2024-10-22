Kiwis celebrate three special sporting triumphs over the weekend

“This was a weekend that will go down in New Zealand’s sporting annals,” Sports Minister Chris Bishop said in a statement

New Zealand players are ecstatic after winning the America’s Cup sailing title in Barcelona on Saturday; Will Young (right) and Rachin Ravindra after NZ’s Test win over India in Bangalore on Sunday; Will Young (right) and Rachin Ravindra after NZ’s Test win over India in Bangalore on Sunday. Pics/AFP

New Zealand hailed one of the country’s finest weekends in its sporting history on Monday after the triple success of winning the Women’s T20 World Cup, a rare Test triumph in India and America’s Cup sailing glory.

First, the crew of Emirates Team New Zealand completed a commanding 7-2 victory over Ineos Britannia on Saturday to retain the America’s Cup. The dominant Kiwis lifted the world’s oldest international sporting trophy for the third consecutive time after beating their British opponents by 37 seconds in the ninth race off Barcelona to end the best-of-13 series. On Sunday, New Zealand crushed the mighty India by eight wickets to record their first Test cricket win on Indian soil for 36 years. Later the same day an outstanding all-round performance by Amelia Kerr led the country to their historic first Women’s T20 World Cup crown as they beat South Africa by 32 runs in Dubai.

The New Zealand Herald ran a poll on its website asking readers which was their highlight. The T20 World Cup win came out top with 33 per cent of the vote, followed by the America’s Cup and then the Test victory in India.

