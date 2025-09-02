Breaking News
Know how to book India vs Pakistan tickets for Asia Cup 2025 online

Updated on: 02 September,2025 06:37 PM IST  |  Dubai
mid-day online correspondent |

Fans can now book their tickets from 6:30 PM IST (5 PM Gulf Standard Time) via the official ticketing partner, Platinumlist. Until now, tickets for the India-Pakistan clash were only available as part of a seven-match package, which remains live on the booking portal

Know how to book India vs Pakistan tickets for Asia Cup 2025 online

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez plays a shot as Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik looks on in Asia Cup 2014 (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Know how to book India vs Pakistan tickets for Asia Cup 2025 online
The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 became more accessible for fans, with organisers releasing standalone tickets for the marquee encounter. A Gulf News report confirmed the development alongside the introduction of three new ticket package options for the tournament, scheduled to be held from September 9 to 28 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Fans can now book their tickets from 6:30 PM IST (5 PM Gulf Standard Time) via the official ticketing partner, Platinumlist. Until now, tickets for the India-Pakistan clash were only available as part of a seven-match package, which remains live on the booking portal. The release of standalone tickets offers greater flexibility, allowing fans to choose from group-stage fixtures, Super Four matches, or the grand final.

While the exact pricing for standalone India vs Pakistan tickets is yet to be announced, organisers confirmed that box office sales in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be detailed in the coming days.


Asia Cup 2025 ticket packages

In addition to the standalone tickets, three curated ticket packages have also been unveiled.

  • Package 1 (Rs 11,390 / AED 475): Includes three Group A matches, India vs UAE, Pakistan vs Oman, and the India vs Pakistan clash.
  • Package 2 (Rs 12,589 / AED 525): Covers three Super Four fixtures, B1 vs B2, A1 vs A2, and A1 vs B2.
  • Package 3 (Rs 12,589 / AED 525): Includes two Super Four matches, A2 vs B2 and A1 vs B1, along with the Asia Cup 2025 Final.

How to book tickets for Asia Cup 2025

To book tickets, fans must visit Platinumlist.net and log in to their account. After selecting the venue (either Dubai or Abu Dhabi), users can choose their preferred match(es) and proceed to seat selection. The platform also offers a stadium map feature for easier navigation and optimal seating choices.

Once the desired seats are selected, users are directed to the payment gateway. Upon successful payment, a confirmation email with ticket details will be sent. Fans should note that the website allows a maximum of 15 minutes per session to complete the booking process.






