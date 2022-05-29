Breaking News
Changing lives over dinner
Major fire breaks out in Thane factory, exploding cylinders create panic
Four cases of B.A. 4 variant and three cases of B.A. 5 variant of Omicron detected in Maharashtra: State health department
Mumbai Crime: Ola cab driver arrested for molesting 15-year-old
Mumbai civic chief IS Chahal empanelled in rank of secretary by Union government
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > ‘Kohli has made more mistakes in one season than his entire career’

‘Kohli has made more mistakes in one season than his entire career’

Updated on: 29 May,2022 07:31 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Kohli, who hasn’t scored an international hundred for more than two-and-half years, is enduring his worst slump, having scored 341 runs in 16 IPL games at a below-par average of 22.73 and two half-centuries. In fact, he opened the innings in most games

‘Kohli has made more mistakes in one season than his entire career’

Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag


Virat Kohli has made “more mistakes in one IPL season” than he has in his entire 14-year international career, feels Virender Sehwag, who is seeing “different version” of the former India captain than what one is normally used to.

Kohli, who hasn’t scored an international hundred for more than two-and-half years, is enduring his worst slump, having scored 341 runs in 16 IPL games at a below-par average of 22.73 and two half-centuries. In fact, he opened the innings in most games.




“This is not the Kohli that we know. This is a different Kohli playing this season. Otherwise the number of mistakes that he has committed this season, he hasn’t done it in his entire career,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.


Sehwag, one of India’s greatest match-winners during his prime, however empathised with Kohli as he feels that India’s No.1 batter has got out in all possible manners in his desperate bid to try out different tactics.

“It can happen when you are not scoring runs. You try looking at various options to get out of a bad patch and that leads you to getting dismissed in various ways. This season, Kohli has been out in all possible ways that one can think of,” the man with 17,000 plus international runs across formats, added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

IPL 2022 virat kohli virender sehwag royal challengers bangalore indian premier league cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK