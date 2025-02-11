"Kohli is world's best player regardless of form": Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle who has played along with Kohli at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) remains unconcerned by the Indian stalwart's lean patch. Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Chris Gayle expressed his disappointment for his national side's absence in the marquee event

Chris Gayle (Pic: File Pic)

Virat Kohli may have been struggling to find himself among the runs, but according to former West Indies cricketer, Chris Gayle, he still remains the best player in the world.

Virat Kohli yet again experienced another poor outing with the willow. He returned to the pavilion after scoring just five runs in the second ODI against England.

But Chris Gayle who has played along with Kohli at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) remains unconcerned by the Indian stalwart's lean patch.

"He is still the best player in the world regardless of the form, Virat Kohli is still the best player, the stats prove that, how many centuries across formats he has scored as well," Chris Gayle said on the sidelines of an event here on Tuesday.

"It's just one of those things that we cricketers go through in patches. I know it is coming at the back end of his career as well, but these things do happen, so he just needs to pick himself up and come back again."

Kohli has been struggling for runs in international cricket of late, but he was expected to find form in the ODIs, which he has dominated like no other for the longest time. Kohli's return to the format, however, was not a great one as he was caught behind off Adil Rashid in the second match after missing the opening game due to a sore knee."

When asked if Kohli can break Chris Gayle's record of the runs scored in the Champions Trophy, the Caribbean said, "It is easy for him just to get 200 runs (more to surpass Gayle). I don't know how many games they will be playing but I am sure he can get over 200 runs, and I am sure he will get a century for sure, so it's just a matter of time before he goes on to break that record."

Known for his flamboyant attitude, Chris Gayle labelled Team India captain Rohit Sharma as the "new king in town" after the Indian broke the Caribbean's record of the most number of sixes in the One-Dayers.

"Congratulations to Rohit, sports always need a new entertainer and Rohit has been entertaining all these years as well I have done it alongside him. So he is the new king in town now. So congrats to him, and hopefully, he goes on to hit more sixes."

Asked about youngster Abhishek Sharma's blistering hundred against England in the fifth T20I, Chris Gayle said, "I heard about his innings, it was a cracking innings and for a youngster to do such a thing on an international platform, is huge and fantastic."

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Chris Gayle expressed his disappointment for his national side's absence in the marquee event.

"I am disappointed, no West Indies in the Champions Trophy but it is good to have the Champions Trophy back, so I am looking forward to it.

"Hopefully, it will be an entertaining one. I know it is actually taking place in Pakistan and Dubai, so hopefully, we will have some entertaining cricket."

Asked to pick his semifinalists for the event starting February 19, Gayle said, "I'm going to be going off just my mind India, England, Australia, and probably New Zealand."

(With PTI Inputs)