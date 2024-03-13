Breaking News
Kohli's aggression helps team gain intensity: Kumble
Kohli’s aggression helps team gain intensity: Kumble

Updated on: 13 March,2024 07:13 AM IST  |  Bangalore
PTI |

Kumble marked it as the biggest legacy of Kohli, who is the only player in history of IPL to play 16 seasons for one franchise—Royal Challengers Bangalore

Anil Kumble. Pic/AFP

Former India captain Anil Kumble marvelled at Virat Kohli’s manic consistency and believes that his on-field aggression always adds to the required intensity in any T20 team.


Kumble marked it as the biggest legacy of Kohli, who is the only player in history of IPL to play 16 seasons for one franchise—Royal Challengers Bangalore. 
 
“In Test cricket, we know his greatness. In T20s for India, his consistency over a period of time has been immense. The kind of aggression and attitude he brings to the field helps the team gain intensity,” Kumble told Star Sports.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


