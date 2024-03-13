Kohli’s aggression helps team gain intensity: Kumble

Kumble marked it as the biggest legacy of Kohli, who is the only player in history of IPL to play 16 seasons for one franchise—Royal Challengers Bangalore

Anil Kumble. Pic/AFP

Former India captain Anil Kumble marvelled at Virat Kohli’s manic consistency and believes that his on-field aggression always adds to the required intensity in any T20 team.

Kumble marked it as the biggest legacy of Kohli, who is the only player in history of IPL to play 16 seasons for one franchise—Royal Challengers Bangalore.



“In Test cricket, we know his greatness. In T20s for India, his consistency over a period of time has been immense. The kind of aggression and attitude he brings to the field helps the team gain intensity,” Kumble told Star Sports.

