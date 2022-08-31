Kohli’s video of gifting autographed jersey to Pak’s Haris Rauf goes viral

Breaking News
Updated on: 31 August,2022 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The BCCI posted a video of the moment on social media and tweeted, “The match may be over but moments like these shine bright. A heartwarming gesture by @imVkohli as he hands over a signed jersey to Pakistan’s Haris Rauf post the #INDvPAK game”

A screengrab of the video BCCI posted of Virat Kohli (right) signing the jersey for Haris Rauf


Former India cricket captain Virat Kohli’s gesture of handing over an autographed jersey to Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf has fans appreciating the gesture, with the video of the moment posted by the Indian cricket board after the Asia Cup win over the arch-rivals going 


Virat can be seen interacting with the pace bowler following India’s five-wicket victory against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium, before the charismatic cricketer signs and gifts the jersey to the pacer. The BCCI posted a video of the moment on social media and tweeted, “The match may be over but moments like these shine bright. A heartwarming gesture by @imVkohli as he hands over a signed jersey to Pakistan’s Haris Rauf post the #INDvPAK game.”


virat kohli sports news team india cricket news viral videos

