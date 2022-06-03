Langer: I will never apologise for my serious attitude as coach

Langer had to step down from the role before Australia departed for an all-format tour of Pakistan, saying in his resignation letter that he had no longer had the support of several players and board members while rejecting a short-term extension to the role

Justin Langer

Former Australia head coach Justin Langer said he will “never ever apologise” for the serious attitude he brought to the men’s team in his nearly four-year tenure at the helm. Langer was made the head coach after the Sandpapergate saga in 2018 and under him, Australia won the Men’s T20 World Cup as well as the Ashes in the 2021-22 summer.

Langer had to step down from the role before Australia departed for an all-format tour of Pakistan, saying in his resignation letter that he had no longer had the support of several players and board members while rejecting a short-term extension to the role.

“It’s really ironic, well not ironic, but it’s the way of the world, I guess. On finishing with the Australian team, there was a talk I was too serious, too intense for some of the younger players. But that’s what I learned.

Labuschagne incident

There’s a famous incident where in the last Test [against India in Brisbane, 2021] I told Marnus Labuschagne not to walk out with a toasted ham and cheese sandwich in his hand, and it became headlines,” said Langer in an interview to Kim Beazley, Governor of Western Australia.

“You imagine Allan Border or Steve Waugh letting us ... it would not happen because we were walking out to battle and representing our country. We were walking out to win and make Australians proud of what we were doing, and I will never, ever apologise for that. It was how we were brought up and I wouldn’t be here now if I hadn’t have been brought up like that. It was an awesome grounding with great leadership and mentors,” added Langer, the former Australia opener. After his exit from the Australia men’s set-up, Langer is now in the process of writing a memoir, which he calls ‘a form of therapy’.

‘Deeply hurt by media’

“Right now it’s a form of therapy, writing because at the time I was angry, I was deeply hurt by the media. I’ve got thick skin but more so how it was affecting my family because they were reading things. But my writing and my reading, my balance, and perspective in life now is one because of the great people I’ve met, and lots of reading.

“The day after I resigned I had to come back to Perth and I had to have two weeks’ quarantine. And I was living in this back room. I woke up the next morning and there’s a quote up on the wall which I’d written years ago, and it says, ‘what the caterpillar sees as the end of the world, the master sees as the butterfly’, and that was like this trigger,” Langer said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever