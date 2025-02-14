Breaking News
RBI restrictions on New India Co-operative Bank: ‘All our savings stuck in this bank’
Mumbai jail ready for Tahawwur Rana: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Ancient pedestal found in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: 75-year-old has lucky escape as tree falls on her house in Mahim
Thane: Police debunk viral ‘Strawberry Quick’ drug claims by cop
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Lankans rout Aussies by 174 runs to sweep series 2 0

Lankans rout Aussies by 174 runs to sweep series 2-0

Updated on: 15 February,2025 08:35 AM IST  |  Colombo
AFP |

Top

The spectacular collapse saw them lose their last seven wickets for just 28 runs. 

Lankans rout Aussies by 174 runs to sweep series 2-0

Dunith Wellalage celebrates Oz skipper Steve Smith’s wicket in Colombo yesterday. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article
Lankans rout Aussies by 174 runs to sweep series 2-0
x
00:00

Sri Lanka spinner Dunith Wellalage (4-35) took four wickets to give a hapless Australia their lowest ever total in Asia with a 174-run loss in Friday’s second and final ODI. 


Chasing a target of 282 in Colombo, a much-changed Australia testing their lineup for next week’s Champions Trophy were bundled out for a meager 107. The spectacular collapse saw them lose their last seven wickets for just 28 runs. 


“Not the best result we wanted. We used lot of players and everyone got a game,” Australia skipper Steve Smith said. “Credit to Sri Lanka. They deserved the series win. We struggled a bit in Colombo... Their bowlers were superb.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

steve smith sri lanka australia Champions Trophy 2025 colombo sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK