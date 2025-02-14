Lankans rout Aussies by 174 runs to sweep series 2-0

The spectacular collapse saw them lose their last seven wickets for just 28 runs.

Dunith Wellalage celebrates Oz skipper Steve Smith’s wicket in Colombo yesterday. PIC/AFP

Sri Lanka spinner Dunith Wellalage (4-35) took four wickets to give a hapless Australia their lowest ever total in Asia with a 174-run loss in Friday’s second and final ODI.

Chasing a target of 282 in Colombo, a much-changed Australia testing their lineup for next week’s Champions Trophy were bundled out for a meager 107. The spectacular collapse saw them lose their last seven wickets for just 28 runs.

“Not the best result we wanted. We used lot of players and everyone got a game,” Australia skipper Steve Smith said. “Credit to Sri Lanka. They deserved the series win. We struggled a bit in Colombo... Their bowlers were superb.”

