Legends depart, doubts linger

Updated on: 03 July,2024 11:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Both Rohit and Kohli bid farewell to T20 cricket for India, ending a remarkable era where they had carried the hopes and dreams of a cricket-loving nation for over 15 year

Legends depart, doubts linger

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma join the celebrations after India lift the World Cup trophy. Pic/AFP

Key Highlights

  1. Despite India`s top rankings, their history of stumbling in ICC knockout stages persisted
  2. Last year, Rohit Sharma and Co. came excruciatingly close to clinching the ICC World Cup
  3. However, the team maintained their nerve in a tightly contested finale

Thousands of fans flooded the streets, driving past the iconic Wankhede stadium, chanting patriotic slogans of ‘Long live India’ from their cars and bikes. Despite India's top rankings in T20s and ODIs and second place in Tests, their history of stumbling in ICC knockout stages persisted.

