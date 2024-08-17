Leggie Amit Mishra bags hat-trick in ‘D’ Division of Kanga League

Breaking News
Updated on: 17 August,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies



In reply, Kandivali CA were bowled out for 95. Piyush Kanojia (5-10) and Dhruv Gothi (3-34) claimed the wickets, but Kandivali won on the first innings

Amit Mishra

Kandivali CA leg-break bowler Amit Mishra logged the first hat-trick of the tournament picking, 6-16 to dismiss Mazgaon CC for just 79 in a ‘D’ Division match of the Dr HD Kanga Cricket League on Thursday. In reply, Kandivali CA were bowled out for 95. Piyush Kanojia (5-10) and Dhruv Gothi (3-34) claimed the wickets, but Kandivali won on the first innings.


Trivedi claims eight 



Meanwhile, Prabhu Jolly Cricketers off-spinner Nishant Trivedi picked up eight wickets for 36 to restrict Vijay CC to 88 all out in 40 overs. But his efforts went in vain as his team were bundled out for 69 runs in 27 overs with leg-spinner Lohit Suvarna (5-18) and medium pacer Abhishek Pandey (3-22) bagging the wickets.


Also Read: Ranji players at Kanga after MCA’s club cricket diktat

Harikesh’s fine debut

In the premier division, spinner Harikesh Yadav of Parsee Gym claimed 8-61 on his ‘A’ division debut v Shivaji Park Gymkhana (SPG) at the Parsee Gymkhana. SPG piled up 163 and then had Parsee Gym at 96-7 in the drawn game. Varun Joijode claimed five wickets for SPG.

