Desperate for redemption, will Hardik's Mumbai conquer Gujarat's threat?

Updated on: 25 April,2023 08:06 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
Sunil K Vaidya |

Top

While Gujarat Titans have a headache of whom to drop, Mumbai Indians are struggling to put together a formidable attack after their home loss to Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians players celebrate the dismissal of Punjab Kings batsman at Wankhede on Saturday. Pic/Ashish Raje

The trajectory of Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans and his former team—Mumbai Indians—has been different so far at the half-way mark of the IPL-16. 


The two title-winning teams would be looking to add two points to their kitty when they clash under the Narendra Modi Stadium lights here today.



Like their progress in the edition of the T20 tournament, both teams have different problems on hand to keep their hopes alive in the 52-day-long event.


After losing two successive matches at home, Titans would do everything in their power to win and break away from the cluster of five teams on eight points. At the other end, Mumbai Indians are smarting from a last-over defeat to Punjab Kings at home.

Both teams, however, are aware that there is a difference between what you wish to do and what you can do, especially in cricket.

Home defeats for Titans

After winning the first two games, Titans lost at home when Kolkata Knight Riders snatched victory from the jaws of defeat thanks to Rinku Singh’s five sixes in the 20th over. They again lost at home when Rajasthan Royals comfortably chased down the victory target of 178 with four balls to spare. Titans are high on their Lucknow triumph. They defended 135 with Mohit Sharma conceding only four runs when LSG needed 11 to win in the last over with seven wickets in hand.

Unlike the Titans, Mumbai began their campaign with two defeats in a row before they scored a hat-trick of wins. When their batters got into their groove, the bowlers let them down in a dramatic defeat to Punjab Kings on Sunday.

While the Titans have a headache of whom to drop, Mumbai Indians are struggling to put together a formidable attack. Their seamers—Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green and Jofra Archer—conceded 96 runs in the final five overs, which proved to be the crucial factor in Punjab clinching the match.

The batting, however, looks strong on both sides but MI cannot boast about their bowling like the Titans, except may be old warhorse Piyush Chawla, who also has an advantage of playing on ‘home turf’ as he plies his trade in India’s first-class cricket for Gujarat.

Chawla back in Gujarat

“I have played six years for Gujarat, so it is a beautiful feeling coming back home,” Chawla said.

Asked about adding a mystery ball to his repertoire, Chawla smiled and said: “I am not a big believer in mystery balls because what skill can give you mystery [balls] can’t.”

The veteran of 274 T20 matches will surely put his skills to best use on his ‘home turf’ to swell his tally of nine wickets and give Mumbai Indians two points.

