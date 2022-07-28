Lord’s to host 2023, 2025 ICC WTC finals

Lord’s was also named the venue initially for the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (2019-2021) before it was moved to Southampton

The Lord’s Cricket Ground will host the ICC World Test Championship finals in 2023 and 2025, the ICC confirmed on Tuesday, during its annual conference in Birmingham.

Lord’s was also named the venue initially for the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (2019-2021) before it was moved to Southampton.

During the conference, the ICC Board also approved FTPs for 2023-2027 for both men and women, with the calendar to be published in the coming days.

