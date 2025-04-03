LSG leg-spinner Rathi fined for ‘letter-writing’ send-off v PBKS

The BCCI penalised Rathi for “breaching the IPL Code of Conduct” during LSG’s match against PBKS at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday

Digvesh Singh Rathi giving a notebook send-off to Priyansh Arya during LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match. Pic/X

Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi was fined 25 per cent of his match fees and handed a demerit point for his unusual ‘letter-writing’ celebration after dismissing Punjab Kings batter Priyansh Arya.

The celebration took place on the penultimate ball of the third over during PBKS’ chase of 172. Digvesh bowled a short and wide delivery, which Arya attempted to pull, only to top-edge the ball.

Shardul Thakur completed a running catch. As Arya walked back after scoring eight off nine, Digvesh, his teammate from the Delhi T20 League, mimicked writing a letter.

