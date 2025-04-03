LSG leg-spinner Rathi fined for ‘letter-writing’ send-off v PBKS

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 April,2025 07:59 AM IST  |  Lucknow
The BCCI penalised Rathi for “breaching the IPL Code of Conduct” during LSG’s match against PBKS at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday

Digvesh Singh Rathi giving a notebook send-off to Priyansh Arya during LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match. Pic/X

Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi was fined 25 per cent of his match fees and handed a demerit point for his unusual ‘letter-writing’ celebration after dismissing Punjab Kings batter Priyansh Arya.


The BCCI penalised Rathi for “breaching the IPL Code of Conduct” during LSG’s match against PBKS at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. 


The celebration took place on the penultimate ball of the third over during PBKS’ chase of 172. Digvesh bowled a short and wide delivery, which Arya attempted to pull, only to top-edge the ball. 

Shardul Thakur completed a running catch. As Arya walked back after scoring eight off nine, Digvesh, his teammate from the Delhi T20 League, mimicked writing a letter.

