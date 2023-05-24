The batting unit finally clicking and a rather dramatic entry into the IPL play-offs will make Mumbai Indians a more confident side when they meet the plucky Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday

LSG vs MI (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article LSG vs MI, IPL 2023 Eliminator Dream11 Prediction: Playing XI, live stream & more x 00:00

The batting unit finally clicking and a rather dramatic entry into the IPL play-offs will make Mumbai Indians a more confident side when they meet the plucky Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday. Mumbai Indians have come a long way from their woeful performance last year, when they came up with one of their worst showings in IPL, finishing last.

Having come this far in IPL 2023 after Gujarat Titans did them a good turn by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore and pitch-forking the five-time champions into the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants, the Rohit Sharma-led side would like to make the most of the proverbial 'life' to go the distance and win their sixth title. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, would know all too well that they were eliminated at the same stage last year by RCB after being one of the most dominating sides.

ADVERTISEMENT

LSG vs MI, IPL 2023, Eliminator

Date & Time: May 24, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

LSG vs MI Probable playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Tilak Varma, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Chris Jordan.

Also Read: With Mumbai's batting finally clicking, LSG bowlers have task cut out at Chepauk

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya (c), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq.

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Top Wicketkeeper picks: Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan

Top all-rounder picks: Marcus Stoinis (vc), Cameron Green, Krunal Pandya (c)

Top batter picks: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tim David

Top bowler picks: Ravi Bishnoi, Piyush Chawla, Naveen-ul-Haq

LSG vs MI live streaming

The LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST and will be aired live on television in India via Sports18 Network. The Eliminator will be live-streamed in India through Jio Cinema. Also, follow the live score and the latest updates at https://www.mid-day.com/.