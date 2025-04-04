LSG vs MI, IPL 2025: Dream11 team prediction, head-to-head, predicted playing XIs and more

It will be interesting to see if the "Paltan" manages to seal victory in their third away game of the IPL 2025. So far, the "Men in Blue and Gold" have played three matches, out of which they suffered defeats in both of their away games

Ashwani Kumar, Hardik Pandya (Pic: File Pic)

Hardik Pandya and Co. are all geared up to lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium. Ahead of the match, people will keep a tab on former MI skipper Rohit Sharma to deliver a big knock at the "Giants" home ground.

Additionally, it will be interesting to see if the "Paltan" manages to seal victory in their third away game of the IPL 2025. So far, the "Men in Blue and Gold" have played three matches, out of which they suffered defeats in both of their away games. The only victory that came their way in the IPL 2025 was in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, which was played at the Wankhede Stadium.

LSG vs MI, IPL 2025, Dream 11 team prediction

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Rathi, Akash Deep and Ravi Bishnoi.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur.

LSG vs MI, IPL 2025: Head-to-head records

So far, both teams have had six face-offs in the league's history, out of which the Giants are leading the charts with five victories. The Mumbaikars have managed to secure one victory and will now look to better their record against the Rishabh Pant-led side.

LSG vs MI, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar.

LSG vs MI, IPL 2025: Pitch and weather report

Ekana ground is believed to be a balance between pace and spin, with both sides looking to prefer chasing runs.

As of now, Lucknow weather reads to be at 38 degrees Celsius. Later, as the match proceeds, the dew factor might play a crucial role. The conditions might favour the team batting second at the venue, as the dew might make it difficult for the bowlers to hold onto the grip and length.