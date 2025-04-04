LSG vs MI, IPL 2025: Where to watch, squads, pitch report, weather, live streaming and more

In match number 16 of the IPL 2025, Mumbai are now all set to lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in their backyard, the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground

Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (Pic: X/@mipaltan/@LucknowIPL)

Having registered their first win of the ongoing IPL 2025 in their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders, the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians are now all set to lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in their backyard, the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground.

The two defeats MI have suffered have been away from their home. Notably, the clash against LSG will be their third away game of the ongoing IPL 2025. The match against KKR was played at Wankhede Stadium. Earlier, Team India's Test specialist, Cheteshwar Pujara, stated that the Mumbai Indians is one of the three teams that get home advantage.

It will be interesting to see if Paltan delivers performance in their third away game of the IPL 2025 at Ekana.

LSG vs MI, IPL 2025: Where to watch

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of IPL 2025, providing extensive coverage across multiple channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports Khel, and Star Sports 3.

LSG vs MI, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar.

LSG vs MI, IPL 2025: Pitch and weather report

Ekana ground is believed to be a balance between pace and spin, with both sides looking to prefer chasing runs.

As of now, Lucknow weather reads to be at 38 degrees Celsius. Later, as the match proceeds, the dew factor might play a crucial role. The conditions might favour the team batting second at the venue, as the dew might make it difficult for the bowlers to hold onto the grip and length.