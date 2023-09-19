Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Luke Wright Roy a victim of ruthless sport

Luke Wright: Roy, a victim of ruthless sport

Updated on: 19 September,2023 08:35 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Back spasms ruled Roy out of the recent series against NZ which England won 3-1, meaning he was unable to make a case for himself

Jason Roy fell victim to “the ruthless side of sport” when he was axed from England’s World Cup squad on the eve of the tournament, selector Luke Wright said on Monday. 


The powerful opening batter was named in a provisional group of 15 players for the tournament in India but the combination of his own injury problems, Dawid Malan’s outstanding form and the growing claims of Harry Brook have cost him his place. 


Back spasms ruled Roy out of the recent series against NZ which England won 3-1, meaning he was unable to make a case for himself. Roy averages nearly 40 in 116 ODIs. 


