Nathan Lyon hits out at Kevin Pietersen’s concussion substitute comments

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon, who suffered a calf injury while fielding on Day Two, has criticised comments which suggested that he walked out to bat on the Day Four with the possibility of his team getting a concussion substitute to replace him if he were to get hit amid England’s relentless short-ball barrage. Commentating on Sky Sports, ex-England captain Kevin Pietersen said, “Imagine if he [Lyon] had been hit on the head and got concussion, he’d have got a like-for-like replacement,” Pietersen said.

Lyon expressed his clear dissatisfaction with Pietersen’s claims and referenced the Phillip Hughes incident—the former Australia batter lost his life after being struck by a bouncer in 2014. “I have heard comments that I only went out there to get hit in the head, but I’m really against that. I have lost one of my mates due to being hit in the head so I think that’s a really poor conversation being had, if I’m honest with you,” he said.

