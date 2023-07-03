Breaking News
Nathan Lyon hits out at Kevin Pietersen’s concussion substitute comments

Updated on: 03 July,2023 08:10 AM IST  |  London
IANS |

Commentating on Sky Sports, ex-England captain Kevin Pietersen said, “Imagine if he [Lyon] had been hit on the head and got concussion, he’d have got a like-for-like replacement,” Pietersen said.

Nathan Lyon and Kevin Pietersen

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon, who suffered a calf injury while fielding on Day Two, has criticised comments which suggested that he walked out to bat on the Day Four with the possibility of his team getting a concussion substitute to replace him if he were to get hit amid England’s relentless short-ball barrage. Commentating on Sky Sports, ex-England captain Kevin Pietersen said, “Imagine if he [Lyon] had been hit on the head and got concussion, he’d have got a like-for-like replacement,” Pietersen said.


Also Read: Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon limps off the field after suffering right calf injury while fielding


Lyon expressed his clear dissatisfaction with Pietersen’s claims and referenced the Phillip Hughes incident—the former Australia batter lost his life after being struck by a bouncer in 2014. “I have heard comments that I only went out there to get hit in the head, but I’m really against that. I have lost one of my mates due to being hit in the head so I think that’s a really poor conversation being had, if I’m honest with you,” he said.


