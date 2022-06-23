Madhya Pradesh steal Mumbai’s mojo on day 1 of Ranji Trophy final

From a comfortable 147-2 at one stage, 41-time champions lose wickets in a cluster as disciplined bowling ensures Madhya Pradesh share honours on Day One of Ranji final

Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal en route his 78 against Madhya Pradesh on Day One of the Ranji Trophy final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore yesterday. Pics/PTI

Only time will tell if Mumbai fell back too much on the defensive on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy final against Madhya Pradesh.

On a surface with good bounce at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, they seemed to have made a conscious decision to focus on occupation of the crease against a four-pronged attack that was quite disciplined all the way through.

Mumbai might look back on a Day One total of 248 for five as a step in the right direction in the quest for their 42nd title, though Madhya Pradesh too have every reason to feel they came away with honours shared, at the very least.

MP pacer Yadav impressive

Prithvi Shaw’s decision to bat first despite overcast skies was the obvious one. As has been their wont, Madhya Pradesh straightaway turned to left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya, but neither Shaw nor the prolific Yashasvi Jaiswal was unduly troubled.



MP pacer Anubhav Agarwal

Aditya Shrivastava didn’t employ his two faster bowlers, Anubhav Agarwal and Gaurav Yadav, in tandem until the 13th over. Yadav, in particular, made a telling impression, beating Shaw on the inside and outside edges a grand total of four times in one over, putting the Mumbai captain through a stern examination.

Where Shaw was characteristically chancy, Jaiswal was in supreme command, batting with the confidence of a man with three successive hundreds. His footwork was impeccable both in offence and defence, and he looked the most assured of all batsmen on view, playing a series of adventurous strokes after lunch before going back into his shell somewhat.

Shaw was the first to depart, playing down the wrong line to a full ball from Agarwal to be bowled through the gate. The first-wicket stand, worth 87, was a solid platform on which Mumbai would have hoped to build handsomely, but the rest of the day didn’t go according to script.

Jaiswal misses ton

Madhya Pradesh roared back after lunch with the wickets of Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar and Jaiswal, whose designs of a fourth straight ton were thwarted by Agarwal.

Undone by the extra bounce, he was caught at gully trying to punch-drive off the back foot for a classy 78, having looked good for a lot more. At 185 for four, Mumbai hadn’t exactly made the most of the best batting conditions of the match.

Such is the depth in the Mumbai batting, though, that there wasn’t cause for great concern. In deference to the situation, Sarfaraz Khan put his head down, eschewing all risks and sacrificing flair for circumspection. His 803 runs this season before the final had an aggressive mien, but on this day, he was largely becalmed, biding his time as he finished the day on 40, off 125 deliveries.