Ranji Trophy: Trust, Believe and Dominate is Mumbai’s mantra for the final

Trust, Believe, Dominate is Prithvi Shaw and Co’s mantra, according to sports psychologist Mugdha Bavare as they take on MP in today’s final at Bangalore

Members of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team keep in tune with International Yoga Day on the eve of their final against Madhya Pradesh at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore yesterday. Pic/MCA Instagram

Not only are Prithvi Shaw & Co in prime shape to take on Madhya Pradesh in today’s Ranji Trophy at Bangalore. They are also mentally attuned to lift the national championships silverware for the 42nd time, thanks to sports psychologist Mugdha Bavare.

“These players are mentally tough to overcome all obstacles against MP. We have come up with something which can be called a punch line—TBD. It stands for Trust, Believe, Dominate. We have been following this path right from the league matches. I think this punch line has helped and the players have lived up to it.

Aggressive approach

“I am sure they will play with the same mindset in the final. They are absolutely ready for the big game. These players have a positive and aggressive approach. They carry the attitude which says,’we want to go ahead, we want to win’” Bavare told mid-day on Tuesday.



Mugdha Bavare

With Mumbai man Chandrakant Pandit guiding MP, Bavare admitted that the 41-time champions need to be mentally string. At the same time, she is convinced that the team members are prepared to do battle. “Our captain [Prithvi Shaw] knows what their focus should be now. So, rather than focusing on certain things that go on outside the ground, what is going to count in the next five days is what they do on the ground as a team.

“Mumbai will have to take it one day at a time and I am hoping that the boys can perform like they have done throughout this season. The body language of this young bunch is brilliant,” remarked Bavare.

She also felt that Amol Muzumdar as Mumbai coach is a very big advantage: “Amol’s rapport with boys is very good. Of course, he is a task master, but at the same time, he gels well with the players. He knows how to balance things on and off the field.”

Mental toughness

The importance of being in great shape mentally has also sat well with the players who were part of the Mumbai U-25 team that won the CK Nayudu Trophy recently. In April, Hardik Tamore, Shams Mulani, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar and helped the Mumbai U-25 team earn honours at Ahmedabad. Now, they are ready to help Mumbai win another trophy.

“From Day One, players have taken it as a challenge [to give their best]. I did not have any issues connecting with these players because I knew most of them from their U-16 and U-19 days. There is great commitment from all the players and support staff,” said Bavare.