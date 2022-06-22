Ranji Trophy final: Madhya Pradesh not 'overawed' by Mumbai

MP have made the Ranji final after 1998-99. Will be facing 41-time champions Mumbai

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Madhya Pradesh captain Aditya Shrivastava stressed that they are not getting ‘overawed’ while facing 41-time champions Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy final, beginning here today.

Also Read: Ranji Trophy final: Chandrakant Pandit will plot for MP's maiden title, Mumbai coach Amol Muzumdar eyes championship

MP have made the Ranji final after 1998-99. Speaking to reporters here, Shrivastava said they are taking it as just another game. “We all know Mumbai have a great cricketing history. But the game is played on the ground and whoever does that well will win the game. We are backing ourselves to play good cricket just the way we have played throughput the season. Consistency is the key. We are not overawed [to face Mumbai in the final]. It’s just another game for us,” said Shrivastava.