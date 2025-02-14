Maharashtra Police clinch West Zone All India Police T20 title

In reply, MP outfit could only manage 126-8. Maharashtra pacers Shinde and Yogesh Patil claimed four and two wickets.

The victorious Maharashtra Police team

Maharashtra Police emerged champions of the first West Zone All-India Police T20 tournament, beating Madhya Pradesh (MP) by four runs in the final at Surat on Wednesday.

Riding on Rohit Pol’s unbeaten 57 (2x4, 3x6) and Yogesh Shinde’s 21 (1x4, 1x6) the Maharashtra cops posted 130-5 in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, MP outfit could only manage 126-8. Maharashtra pacers Shinde and Yogesh Patil claimed four and two wickets.

Maharashtra had previously outclassed Goa Police in the semi-finals with Patil defending nine runs in a Super Over, claiming 2-5.

The state outfit will proceed to Delhi for the All India T20 Tournament (inter-zone), starting on Feb 18.

Brief scores: Maharashtra Police 130 (Rohit Pol 57 not out; Ravindra Wate 2-15, Himanshu Tiwari 2-33) beat MP Police 126-8 (Pragya Baire 41; Yogesh Shinde 4-12, Yogesh Patil 2-29) by 4 runs.