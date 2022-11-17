×
Breaking News
Mumbai: This pub in Charkop is operating illegally, reveals BMC investigation
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Portrait of a psychopath
Centre's policies destroyed economy, broke back of farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Supreme Court grants pensionary benefits to 32 women SSC officers of IAF
Mehrauli murder case: Was broken, disturbed when I learnt about it, says Shraddha's friend
Maharashtra government approves 6 per cent hike in DA for MSRTC employees
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Major League Cricket announces dates

Major League Cricket announces dates

Updated on: 17 November,2022 08:21 AM IST  |  San Francisco
Agencies |

Top

The 2023 season will feature 19 matches to be played with the final on July 30

Major League Cricket announces dates

Representation pic


Major League Cricket (MLC) on Wednesday announced the dates for its inaugural season in the summer of 2023, a competition that will bring many of the world’s leading cricketers to the USA. 


Also read: The Oval that Shane Warne made his home



The league’s opening match will take place on July 13 at the newly-constructed Grand Prairie Stadium. The 2023 season will feature 19 matches to be played with the final on July 30.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
sports news cricket news san francisco

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK