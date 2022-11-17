Major League Cricket announces dates

The 2023 season will feature 19 matches to be played with the final on July 30

Major League Cricket (MLC) on Wednesday announced the dates for its inaugural season in the summer of 2023, a competition that will bring many of the world’s leading cricketers to the USA.

The league’s opening match will take place on July 13 at the newly-constructed Grand Prairie Stadium. The 2023 season will feature 19 matches to be played with the final on July 30.

