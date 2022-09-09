Breaking News
Major Throwback to when Virat Kohli met Queen Elizabeth II; See pic

Updated on: 09 September,2022 03:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |
Written by: Tejas Rane | tejas.rane@mid-day.com
Compiled by: Tejas Rane | tejas.rane@mid-day.com

Just before the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, the captains of each 10 participating teams including Virat himself, were invited by her Majesty for a gathering at the Buckingham Palace

Major Throwback to when Virat Kohli met Queen Elizabeth II; See pic

File pic: Britain's Queen Elizabeth meets, from left, Afghanistan cricket captain Gulbadin Naib, Australia captain Aaron Finch, Bangladesh captain Masrafe Bin Mortaza, England captain Eoin Morgan and India captain Virat Kohli during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London. Photo - AP/PTI


Do you know that former Team India captain, Virat Kohli had met the Queen Elizabeth II? Well, indeed he did! Just before the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, the captains of each 10 participating teams including Virat himself, were invited by her Majesty for a gathering at the Buckingham Palace. 


What's more, the former captain shared pictures of his meet on his Instagram with the caption, "It was an honour meeting Her Majesty the Queen and Prince Harry at the Buckingham Palace yesterday. @theroyalfamily".




 
 
 
 
 
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, passed away at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday. She was 96. The eldest of her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, who at 73 was the oldest heir apparent in British history, became king immediately.

Royal officials confirmed he is now known as King Charles III -- the first king of that name to sit on the throne since 1685.

Does Virat Kohli`s return to form make them favourites for the WT20 in Australia?

