Make way for the young

Premium

Updated on: 08 March,2024 11:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Srijanee Majumdar | srijanee.majumdar@mid-day.com

At the heart of this transition is the ascendancy of a new generation of players, heralded by the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin. Having not only shouldered the weight of expectations, they have also exemplified the virtues of skill, commitment, and adaptability, steering Indian cricket into a new era

Make way for the young

Rohit Sharma (C) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of England's Ben Duckett during the first day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England. Pic/AFP

The valorous character shown by the youngsters in the ongoing series against England is a sigh of relief for the future of Indian cricket. The double-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, crucial-run knocks from Shubman Gill, aggressive approach from Srafaraz Khan on debut and sensible batting display from Dhruv Jurel ensure the richness for Indian cricket for the years to come.

