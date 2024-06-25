Mandhana, Harman in Top-10 ODI batters

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 June,2024 06:42 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Mandhana has 738 rating points while Harmanpreet garnered 648 points. Mandhana maintained her place in the Top-10 after a stellar outing against South Africa, scoring 343 runs in three matches

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. Pic/AFP

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana dropped a rung to fourth spot while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur jumped two places to ninth position in the ICC women’s ODI batting rankings issued on Tuesday.


Mandhana has 738 rating points while Harmanpreet garnered 648 points. Mandhana maintained her place in the Top-10 after a stellar outing against South Africa, scoring 343 runs in three matches.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Smriti Mandhana harmanpreet kaur international cricket council cricket news sports news Sports Update

