Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. Pic/AFP

Mandhana, Harman in Top-10 ODI batters

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana dropped a rung to fourth spot while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur jumped two places to ninth position in the ICC women’s ODI batting rankings issued on Tuesday.

Mandhana has 738 rating points while Harmanpreet garnered 648 points. Mandhana maintained her place in the Top-10 after a stellar outing against South Africa, scoring 343 runs in three matches.

