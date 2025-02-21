Breaking News
Mandhana’s RCB eye hat-trick of wins against MI

Updated on: 21 February,2025 06:38 AM IST  |  Bangalore
PTI |

Smriti Mandhana’s RCB hasn’t put a foot wrong so far, be it chasing an imposing 200-plus target against Gujarat Giants or overhauling a tricky 140-odd runs against Delhi Capitals

Mandhana’s RCB eye hat-trick of wins against MI

Smriti Mandhana. Pic/AFP

Having set the pace with back-to-back emphatic victories, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru would be eyeing a hat-trick of success against a star-studded Mumbai Indians in a WPL match at home here on Friday.


Smriti Mandhana’s RCB hasn’t put a foot wrong so far, be it chasing an imposing 200-plus target against Gujarat Giants or overhauling a tricky 140-odd runs against Delhi Capitals.


But Mumbai Indians, the inaugural edition champions, would be tough customers with India captain Harmanpreet a hard taskmaster. They did lose to DC despite Nat Sciver-Brunt’s peerless batting (80 off 59 balls) and her 73-run run partnership with Harmanpreet, but the class and calibre of the side is something RCB would be wary of.


