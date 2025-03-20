Mandvi Muslims clinch U-12 Dream 11 Cup

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 March,2025 08:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

Mandvi Muslims defeated Om Sai Cricket Academy by four wickets to clinch the under-12 Dream 11 Cup on Wednesday at the Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation ground in Chembur. Om Sai CA were bundled out for 89 runs in 27.5 overs of the 40-over game. 


In reply, Mandvi chased down the target in the same number of overs. Mandvi’s Sparsh Sanghare (3-22), who also became the tournament’s highest wicket-taker (nine), was named man of the match.


