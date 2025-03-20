In reply, Mandvi chased down the target in the same number of overs. Mandvi’s Sparsh Sanghare (3-22), who also became the tournament’s highest wicket-taker (nine), was named man of the match

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Mandvi Muslims clinch U-12 Dream 11 Cup x 00:00

Mandvi Muslims defeated Om Sai Cricket Academy by four wickets to clinch the under-12 Dream 11 Cup on Wednesday at the Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation ground in Chembur. Om Sai CA were bundled out for 89 runs in 27.5 overs of the 40-over game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Secy Kalita dissuading Assam boxers: BFI chief

In reply, Mandvi chased down the target in the same number of overs. Mandvi’s Sparsh Sanghare (3-22), who also became the tournament’s highest wicket-taker (nine), was named man of the match.