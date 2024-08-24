Marcus Trescothick open to coach England white-ball teams

Currently, Trescothick’s tenure will last till the T20I and ODI series against Australia next month. “You plan your winter: we’re off to Pakistan, then New Zealand

Marcus Trescothick

Marcus Trescothick, the interim head coach of England, is open to taking the full-time coaching role of the white-ball teams.

Currently, Trescothick’s tenure will last till the T20I and ODI series against Australia next month. “You plan your winter: we’re off to Pakistan, then New Zealand.

I’m so ingrained in that at the moment, I’ve not really sat down and said, ‘right, this is where I’ll try to go, this is what I’ll try to do’. I’m looking forward to the opportunity, for sure,” ESPNCricinfo quoted Trescothick as saying.

