Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Marcus Trescothick open to coach England white ball teams

Marcus Trescothick open to coach England white-ball teams

Updated on: 24 August,2024 08:31 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Marcus Trescothick, the interim head coach of England, is open to taking the full-time coaching role of the white-ball teams.   


Currently, Trescothick’s tenure will last till the T20I and ODI series against Australia next month. “You plan your winter: we’re off to Pakistan, then New Zealand. 



I’m so ingrained in that at the moment, I’ve not really sat down and said, ‘right, this is where I’ll try to go, this is what I’ll try to do’. I’m looking forward to the opportunity, for sure,” ESPNCricinfo quoted Trescothick as saying.


