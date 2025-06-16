Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Mark Taylor urges Australian selectors to recall THIS player for West Indies tour

Mark Taylor urges Australian selectors to recall THIS player for West Indies tour

Updated on: 16 June,2025 08:39 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green couldn’t make substantial contributions, and with head coach Andrew McDonald hinting that a top-order reshuffle is on cards, especially with Steve Smith suffering a dislocated little finger, a return for Konstas is imminent

Mark Taylor urges Australian selectors to recall THIS player for West Indies tour

Mark Taylor

Listen to this article
Mark Taylor urges Australian selectors to recall THIS player for West Indies tour
x
00:00

Former Australia Test captain Mark Taylor has urged selectors to recall teenaged opener Sam Konstas for the upcoming series against the West Indies, starting on June 26. 

Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green couldn’t make substantial contributions, and with head coach Andrew McDonald hinting that a top-order reshuffle is on cards, especially with Steve Smith suffering a dislocated little finger, a return for Konstas is imminent.


“David Warner retired nearly two years ago now and we haven’t really found a replacement for him. Although, they really haven’t tried that hard either, to be totally honest with you. Travis Head moved up the order [in Sri Lanka], Konstas was left out having debuted at Melbourne with that swashbuckling 60 that he made.


“I think going to the West Indies, we’ve got to bring Konstas back in and I think he will play in a more orthodox fashion. He should be given an opportunity and the fact that Steve Smith won’t play in that series makes it a little bit easier for the selectors,” said Taylor on Nine’s Wide World of Sports show on Sunday.

Konstas made 113 in his first two Tests against India, averaging 28.25 and enthralling everyone with a rollicking 60 off 65 balls on debut in the Boxing Day match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Sam Konstas australia west indies test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK