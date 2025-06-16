Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green couldn’t make substantial contributions, and with head coach Andrew McDonald hinting that a top-order reshuffle is on cards, especially with Steve Smith suffering a dislocated little finger, a return for Konstas is imminent

Former Australia Test captain Mark Taylor has urged selectors to recall teenaged opener Sam Konstas for the upcoming series against the West Indies, starting on June 26.

Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green couldn’t make substantial contributions, and with head coach Andrew McDonald hinting that a top-order reshuffle is on cards, especially with Steve Smith suffering a dislocated little finger, a return for Konstas is imminent.

“David Warner retired nearly two years ago now and we haven’t really found a replacement for him. Although, they really haven’t tried that hard either, to be totally honest with you. Travis Head moved up the order [in Sri Lanka], Konstas was left out having debuted at Melbourne with that swashbuckling 60 that he made.

“I think going to the West Indies, we’ve got to bring Konstas back in and I think he will play in a more orthodox fashion. He should be given an opportunity and the fact that Steve Smith won’t play in that series makes it a little bit easier for the selectors,” said Taylor on Nine’s Wide World of Sports show on Sunday.

Konstas made 113 in his first two Tests against India, averaging 28.25 and enthralling everyone with a rollicking 60 off 65 balls on debut in the Boxing Day match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

