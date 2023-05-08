Breaking News
Marnus Labuschagne finds form ahead of WTC final v India

Updated on: 08 May,2023 02:51 PM IST  |  Headingley
Agencies |

Top

Labuschagne hit 170 not out from just 207 deliveries in Glamorgan’s second innings of their Division 2 clash against Yorkshire on Saturday and the right-hander immediately declared it was the best he had felt at the crease for some time

Australia star and No.1 ranked Test batter Marnus Labuschagne has found form ahead of next month’s ICC World Test Championship final against India with a brilliant century for Glamorgan in England’s County Championship, here.


Labuschagne hit 170 not out from just 207 deliveries in Glamorgan’s second innings of their Division 2 clash against Yorkshire on Saturday and the right-hander immediately declared it was the best he had felt at the crease for some time.




Also Read: It’s going to be a lovely game of chess: Marnus Labuschagne on battle against R Ashwin


