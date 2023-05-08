Labuschagne hit 170 not out from just 207 deliveries in Glamorgan’s second innings of their Division 2 clash against Yorkshire on Saturday and the right-hander immediately declared it was the best he had felt at the crease for some time

Representative Image

Listen to this article Marnus Labuschagne finds form ahead of WTC final v India x 00:00

Australia star and No.1 ranked Test batter Marnus Labuschagne has found form ahead of next month’s ICC World Test Championship final against India with a brilliant century for Glamorgan in England’s County Championship, here.

Labuschagne hit 170 not out from just 207 deliveries in Glamorgan’s second innings of their Division 2 clash against Yorkshire on Saturday and the right-hander immediately declared it was the best he had felt at the crease for some time.

Also Read: It’s going to be a lovely game of chess: Marnus Labuschagne on battle against R Ashwin

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever