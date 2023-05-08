Marnus Labuschagne finds form ahead of WTC final v India

Labuschagne hit 170 not out from just 207 deliveries in Glamorgan’s second innings of their Division 2 clash against Yorkshire on Saturday and the right-hander immediately declared it was the best he had felt at the crease for some time
Representative Image
Australia star and No.1 ranked Test batter Marnus Labuschagne has found form ahead of next month’s ICC World Test Championship final against India with a brilliant century for Glamorgan in England’s County Championship, here.
Labuschagne hit 170 not out from just 207 deliveries in Glamorgan’s second innings of their Division 2 clash against Yorkshire on Saturday and the right-hander immediately declared it was the best he had felt at the crease for some time.
Also Read: It’s going to be a lovely game of chess: Marnus Labuschagne on battle against R Ashwin
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever