Mitchell Marsh admits having doubts over playing Tests again

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh during his 118 on Thursday. Pic/AFP

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh said on Thursday there were times he thought “he might not get back” after he ended a four-year absence from the Test arena with a scintillating Ashes hundred.

Marsh’s run-a-ball 118 was the centrepiece of Australia’s 263 on the opening day of the third Test at Headingley and the all-rounder then dismissed Zak Crawley as England threatened to rebuild after losing two early wickets.

Marsh, 31, is in Australia’s tour squad as cover for Cameron Green, ruled out of this match with a hamstring strain. “On a long tour you always get a chance at some stage, I just wanted to stay ready,” Marsh told reporters.

“It was a bit of a surprise and very unfortunate for Greeny.” Marsh joked that, due to his understudy role, he was the “first man to score an Ashes hundred on a UK holiday”. He added: “There are always times when you spend a bit of time away from the game where you think you might not get back.

“It’s taken a lot of hard work, I chose to have ankle surgery and miss last summer to get on this tour knowing I was going to be Greeny’s understudy. I’m really proud to get back.” When asked how he maintained his morale while out of the Australia team, Marsh pointed to his Baggy Green cap and said: “I wanted to wear it one more time.”

