Matthew Hayden: This year’s IPL will celebrate CSK skipper Dhoni’s legacy

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden says the upcoming IPL will be “celebrated like no other” by Chennai Super Kings as their talisman MS Dhoni will be potentially making his last appearance as a player in the franchise-based T20 league.

The former Indian skipper has been captaining the CSK since the league’s inaugural edition in 2008, leading them to as many as four triumphs.

Speaking to Star Sports, Hayden said, “See CSK, they notoriously find a way to do things unique and special. Take their hiatus out of their IPL, it was unfortunate the two years they weren’t playing, and they came back the year after that to win the IPL, it was most unexpected. And they have a way!

“MS Dhoni has a way of revitalising, revamping, making it just a completely different look and feel to the side, even though it’s had this great tag of having complete trust in few players and having retained most of their players.

“So for MS Dhoni, I think this year in particular, it’s going to be a year celebrated like no other. It’s the finish I believe of the legacy of MS Dhoni and he will want to go out in style with his fans, who’d want him to go out in style as well.”

