Thus, it was deemed by third umpire Marais Erasmus upon review of the catch that Starc was not in control of his own movement when the ball was brushed against the turf.

Australia’s Mitchell Starc attempts a catch to dismiss England opener Ben Duckett on Day Four at Lord’s on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article McGrath, Broad differ on Starc catch, MCC insists umpire was right x 00:00

Former Australia cricketer Glenn McGrath expressed his strong disapproval of the decision to rule out Mitchell Starc’s attempted catch of Ben Duckett as not out. England opener Duckett seemed to be dismissed for 50 as he mistimed Cameron Green’s delivery to fine leg. Starc, positioned at fine leg, managed to catch the ball just above the ground, but couldn’t maintain control of it while sliding on the turf. The replays showed the ball was scraped across the turf as Starc fell. Thus, it was deemed by third umpire Marais Erasmus upon review of the catch that Starc was not in control of his own movement when the ball was brushed against the turf.



Glenn McGrath and Stuart Broad

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on BBC Test Match Special, McGrath said: “I’m sorry, that is the biggest load of rubbish I’ve ever seen. He has got that ball under control. I’ve seen everything this game has to offer. If that is not out, then every other catch that’s ever been taken should be not out. That’s a disgrace,” McGrath said.

Also Read: Ashes 2023: Australia defeat England by 43 runs in second Test, gain 2-0 lead in series

England seamer Stuart Broad, however, in his column for the Daily Mail, said that it was correct to rule it as not out as the ball should not make contact with the ground as per the rules. “From my understanding of the rule, the ball isn’t allowed to hit the ground,” wrote Broad. The game’s law-makers, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), quickly issued a clarification on the issue. “Law 33.3 clearly states that a catch is only completed when the fielder has ‘complete control over the ball and his/her movement’. The ball cannot touch the ground before then,” MCC wrote on Twitter.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever