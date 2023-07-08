Members access restricted after Long Room incident at Lord’s

Members at Lord’s will be ushered away from players when they enter and exit the ground via the Long Room, the MCC has decided after unruly patrons brought “shame” on the MCC with their behaviour during the second Ashes Test.

Soon after suspending three members for confronting members of the Australian team after the second Ashes Test, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has put in place measures to ensure that henceforth members in do not come close to the players walking in or out through the Lord’s Long Room.

The new rules will come into effect from Sunday when the Australian women’s team play against England in the women’s Ashes series. The MCC is expecting a packed crowd and seems to have taken this decision to avoid any untoward incident.

The decision comes after the MCC and its members came in for severe criticism after video footage from inside the Long Room showed the vitriol sent towards the Australians who were called “cheats” across multiple levels as they climbed the stairs following the controversial stumping of English batter Jonny Bairstow.

