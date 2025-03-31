Men in Blue to tour Australia for 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is in Oct-Nov

The rubber will comprise three ODIs between October 19 and 25 in Perth, Adelaide and Sydney followed by five T20Is from October 29 to November 8 in Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast, and Brisbane

The Indian men’s cricket team will tour Australia for a double white-ball series in October-November this year.

The rubber will comprise three ODIs between October 19 and 25 in Perth, Adelaide and Sydney followed by five T20Is from October 29 to November 8 in Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast, and Brisbane.

