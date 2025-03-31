Breaking News
Men in Blue to tour Australia for 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is in Oct-Nov

Updated on: 31 March,2025 08:06 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The rubber will comprise three ODIs between October 19 and 25 in Perth, Adelaide and Sydney followed by five T20Is from October 29 to November 8 in Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast, and Brisbane

Pic/AFP

The Indian men’s cricket team will tour Australia for a double white-ball series in October-November this year. 


Also Read: India women to play all-format series in Aus in Feb-March 2026


The rubber will comprise three ODIs between October 19 and 25 in Perth, Adelaide and Sydney followed by five T20Is from October 29 to November 8 in Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast, and Brisbane.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

