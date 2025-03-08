MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur penalised for showing dissent

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 March,2025 08:43 AM IST  |  Lucknow
IANS |

This led to a heated exchange between Harmanpreet and Ecclestone, during which the MI captain was seen pointing a finger at her

Harmanpreet Kaur

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has been fined 10 per cent of her match fees for breaching the WPL Code of Conduct during the match against UP Warriorz at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Thursday. 


WPL, in its statement, said Harmanpreet admitted to “the Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 which relates to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during a match.”
The incident occurred in the final over, when the on-field umpire penalised MI for a slow over rate, requiring them to have only three fielders outside the 30-yard circle. Harmanpreet was visibly displeased and confronted umpire Ajitesh Argal. All-rounder Amelia Kerr, who was set to bowl the final over, was also visibly upset by the decision.


Non-striker Sophie Ecclestone approached the umpire to express her views. This led to a heated exchange between Harmanpreet and Ecclestone, during which the MI captain was seen pointing a finger at her.

