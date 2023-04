MI vs CSK live updates: CSK win toss, opt to field against Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians can also draw confidence from the fact that they have 20 wins in 34 meetings against Chennai Super Kings in a head-to-head battle in 13 out of the 15 editions where the two teams locked horns

Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja (Pic: @ipl/Twitter/BCCI)

Rohit Sharma will look to regain his lost momentum both as a batsman and skipper, when Mumbai Indians square off against an astute Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in what could be safely billed as a Saturday night IPL blockbuster. Rested well for a week after their their crushing loss against RCB in season-opener, Mumbai will have to deliver under additional pressure in front of their passionate home fans here at the Wankhede Stadium. More so, given how ruthlessly Royal Challengers Bangalore blew their Playing XI in a one-sided game last Sunday.

Also Read: MI vs CSK, IPL 2023: Rohit & Co. aim to seek out right combination at Wankhede

For what it is worth, Mumbai Indians can also draw confidence from the fact that they have 20 wins in 34 meetings against Chennai Super Kings in a head-to-head battle in 13 out of the 15 editions where the two teams locked horns.

MI vs CSK: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Tilak Varma (vc)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, Mooen Ali, Cam Green

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan

MI vs CSK: Full squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Duan Jansen, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Raghav Goyal

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma

MI vs CSK: Predicted Playing XI

Mumbai Indians (batting first): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer

MI predicted XI (bowling first): Rohit Sharma (c), 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Benrendorff, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer

Impact Player options: Piyush Chawla, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings (batting first): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Sisanda Magala/Dwaine Pretorius, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Deepak Chahar

CSK predicted XI (bowling first): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Sisanda Magala/Dwaine Pretorius, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande/Simarjeet Singh

Impact Player options: Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Sisanda Magala, Ajinkya Rahane, Dwaine Pretorius

MI vs CSK: Toss update

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni wins toss, opts to bowl against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede.

MI vs CSK: Confirmed Playing XIs

R Sharma (c), I Kishan (wk), C Green, S Yadav, T Varma, T Stubbs, T David, H Shokeen, J Behrendorff, A Khan, P Chawla

R Gaikwad, D Conway, A Rahane, R Jadeja, M Dhoni (c/wk), S Dube, D Pretorius, D Chahar, M Santner, S Magala, T Deshpande

7:30 PM: Match begins!

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan open the proceedings for Mumbai Indians. Arjun Tendulkar has been named as a subsitute in this clash. Deepak Chahar attacks the stumps for Chennai Super Kings.