MI vs DC live updates: Mumbai suffer dramatic batting collapse, Delhi on fire

Women's Premier League (Pic Courtesy: wplt20.com)

Table-toppers Mumbai Indians will square off against second-placed team Delhi Capitals in match number 18 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) on Monday. Both Mumbai and Delhi will aim to get back on the winning side of things. While MI suffered their first loss in the tournament against UP Warriorz, Delhi are coming on the back of a defeat over Gujarat Giants. As it stands out, Mumbai top the table with 10 points, followed by Delhi with 8 points. Both the sides have qualified for the WPL playoffs. One can expect an intense battle to unfold between the two formidable opponents, as they vie for ultimate glory in what appears to be a crucial 20-over encounter.

MI vs DC Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Meg Lanning (C)

All-rounder: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Marizanne Kapp, Hayley Matthews

Bowlers: Saika Ishaque, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu

MI vs DC: Full Squads

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav, Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon

MI vs DC: Predicted playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita

Delhi Capitals: JI Rodrigues, MM Lanning(C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, M Kapp, T Bhatia, JL Jonassen, S Pandey, Radha Yadav, T Norris, Titas Sadhu

MI vs DC: A brief overview



Mumbai and Delhi are the only two teams to seal their berth in the Playoffs stage of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023. However, both the teams suffered shock losses last week and will look to get back to winning ways.

Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of UP Warriorz while DC were also beaten by bottom-placed Gujarat Giants in their last match. In the last match between the two sides, MI downed DC by eights wickets with spinners Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong and Hayley Matthews walking away with three wickets each.

MI vs DC: Toss update

Delhi Capitals' captain Meg Lanning wins toss, opts to bowl first against Mumbai Indians

Follow MI vs DC live updates below.

8:17 PM: 58/5 in 11.4 overs

Yadan bowled a flighted delivery in a straight line in the second delivery of the 11th over. Kaur swept it behind square, hitting a four, first boundary in five overs. In the fourth delivery, Yadav bowled a flighted delivery outside off. Vastraker hit it over extra cover for a four. Finally, in the last ball, Vastrakar smashed Yadav over long-on, hitting a six.

8:05 PM: 27/4 in 8.2 overs

Amelia Kerr departs after being caught by Bhatia off the bowling of Arundhati Reddy. The ball angled in before leaving the batter, outfoxing Kerr who went after it and ended up edging it to Tanya Bhatia behind the stumps. Arundhati's astute bowling has put Mumbai Indians in even more trouble. Kerr is dismissed for 8 runs off 16 deliveries, including a boundary.

7:45 PM: 17/3 after 4 overs

If two wickets weren't enough, Shikha Pandey joins the attack from the other end. The dangerous Matthews falls to Pandey as a fit Jemimah Rodrigues holds on to a diving catch inside the circle

7:30 PM: 6/2 in 2.3 overs

The mighty Marizanne Kapp looks dangerous tonight. Gives an early breakthrough to Mumbai in the form of Yastika Bhatia who departs for just 1 run. Nat Sciver-Brunt comes in at number three. Out! Kapp bowls on a good length region and Sciver misjudges as the ball crashes into the stumps.

7:10 PM: Confirmed playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

7:05 PM: Players ready to battle it out

Toss done! If Delhi Capitals lose tonight, they will most definitely be out of contention for a top-two finish. Consequently, it is likely that they will adopt an aggressive approach on the field against Mumbai tonight.