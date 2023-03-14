MI vs GG live updates: Wickets fall in quick succession, skipper Kaur marches on

The highly-anticipated match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians promises to be a showcase of the best talent in women's cricket, as both teams will look to bring their A-game to the field when they take on each other in Women’s Premier League 2023 on Tuesday

Hayley Matthews, Issy Wong (Pic Courtesy: wplt20)

The highly-anticipated match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians promises to be a showcase of the best talent in women's cricket, as both teams will look to bring their A-game to the field when they take on each other in Women’s Premier League 2023 on Tuesday. One can expect an intense battle to unfold between the two formidable opponents, as they vie for glory in what appears to be a crucial 20-over encounter.

MI vs GG: Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ashleigh Gardner, Chloe Tyron

Bowlers: Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Amelie Kerr, Issy Wong

Also Read: Mumbai Indians making most of varied bowling attack in WPL: Wong

MI vs GG: Full squads

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Mathews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht.

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Dunkley, Anna Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil.

MI vs GG: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita.

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, D Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana (C), Sushma Verma (Wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Sophia Dunkley, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Hoshi, Shabnam MD.

MI vs GG: Toss update

Gujarat Giants stand-in captain Sneh Rana wins toss, opts to bowl against table-toppers Mumbai Indians.

MI vs GG: Playing XIs confirmed

Mumbai Indians are playing an unchanged side while Gujarat Titans made two changes, including bringing in Sophia Dunkley.

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Sneh Rana(c), Mansi Joshi

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Follow live updates of Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants below.

9:00 PM: 151/6 after 19 overs

First Wong, then Kerr. Wong departs for a first-ball duck as Sneh Rana takes a crucial catch and bowled to put GG back in the game. Sneh bowled a low full toss, tempting Wong to drive back over the bowler's head. Unfortunately, Wong made contact with the toe-end of the bat, resulting in a simple return catch for Sneh. Kerr departs after being caught by Kim Garth at backward point off Tanuja Kanwar's bowling. With this wicket, Tanuja concludes her spell with a valuable contribution.

8:47 PM: 136/5 in 17.2 overs

After 16 overs, Mumbai Indians have reached 124/3 following a couple of boundaries by Kaur off Annabel Sutherland. Kaur has scored 24 runs off 15 balls, while her partner Amelia Kerr has contributed 14 runs off 10 deliveries.

8:30 PM: 112/3 after 15 overs

Yastika falls prey to a mix-up with Kaur, resulting in an easy run-out for Giants. Yastika had come down the pitch and got an under-edge that rolled towards short fine leg. She attempted a quick single, but Kaur seemed disinterested about running between the wickets. Sushma Verma didn't commit a mistake and removed the bails with ease.

8:20 PM: 83/2 after 12 overs

Better late than never, Gujarat bounces back! Sciver-Brunt is dismissed by Kim Garth, out LBW! The Giants appeal for LBW, but it is initially adjudged not out. Upon review, it appears to be a clear-cut decision. Sciver-Brunt's attempt at a lap sweep was anticipated by Garth, who kept her focus and delivered a full delivery approaching the stumps. With this wicket, Garth comes out on top in the mini-battle, as Sciver-Brunt departs after scoring 36 runs, which included 5 fours and 1 six.

8:13 PM: 75/2 after 11 overs

Sneh Rana makes a comeback, and she comes close to dismissing Nat Sciver-Brunt, but the decision is overturned by the DRS. The umpire initially adjudged Sciver-Brunt as LBW, but the TV replay reveals that the ball was indeed missing the stumps. It was a lucky break for Sciver-Brunt, and Mumbai Indians managed to score only three runs off the over.

8:00 PM: 49/1 after 8 overs

Sciver-Brunt and Bhatia are in a boundary-hitting mood, and their partnership is starting to look ominous for Gujarat. Giants must come up with a plan to break this partnership and gain some momentum.

7:50 PM: 40/1 after 6 overs

Both Nat Sciver-Brunt and Yastika Bhatia seem to see nothing beyond boundaries. Gujarat are in desperate need to work out something that could break this partnership.

7:40 PM: 11/1 after 3 overs

Runs are catching up on Mumbai's innings after they lost Matthews early.

7:32 PM: 1/1 after 1 over

Just the start Gujarat had hoped for tonight! Gardner dismisses power-hitter Hayley Matthews in 1st over. Out for a duck!

7:30 PM: Match begins!

Ashleigh Gardner opens Gujarat's bowling account, as Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews walk in to bat.