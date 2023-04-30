Mumbai Indians will have to bring their 'A-game' to the show in order to stop Rajasthan Royals' juggernaut when the two teams meet in IPL's historic 1000th game on Sunday

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article MI vs RR live updates: Yashasvi wages lone battle at Wankhede, Royals four down x 00:00

Mumbai Indians will have to bring their 'A-game' to the show in order to stop Rajasthan Royals' juggernaut when the two teams meet in IPL's historic 1000th game on Sunday. RR are currently at the top of the table with some incredible performances, for example, their one-sided routing of Chennai Super Kings. Despite losing two of their last three matches, the Sanju Samson-led side is in prime form and has been delivering in all departments of the game. On the other hand, there are serious concerns for MI, especially their death bowling, which was responsible for their last two defeats in high-scoring games.

Also Read: Can MI stop Royals' juggernaut?

MI vs RR: A brief overview

MI bowlers gave away a whopping 96 runs in the last 30 balls to allow Punjab Kings to run away with the match here at the Wankhede Stadium last weekend. If that was not enough, MI conceded 70 runs off the last 24 balls against defending champions Gujarat Titans.

MI will need more from their top-order but the task on Sunday night will be to put a unified front, given that RR's batting has been consistent enough. In particular, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav will have to fire to help MI resurrect their campaign. The side is languishing at the bottom and are currently placed eighth in the points table after the first half of the tournament.

Full squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Riley Meredith Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Dhruv Jorel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, M Ashwin, K M Asif, K C Cariappa, Donovan Ferreira, Devdutt Padikkal, Obey McCoy, Joe Root, Kuldeep Sen, Akash Vashist, Kuldip Yadav, Adam Zampa, Abdul Basith

MI vs RR: Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Sanju Samson (VC), Ishan Kishan

Batters: Jos Buttler, Yasasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma,

All-rounders: Cameron Green

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jofra Archer, R Ashwin

MI vs RR: Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

MI vs RR: Toss update

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson wins toss, opts to bat.

MI vs RR: Confirmed Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

8:45 PM: 143/4 (14.1 Overs)

Jason Holder gets caught by Tim David off Jofra Archer's delivery. Mumbai Indians get another wicket as RR go 4 down now. Yashasvi Jaiswal is the only batter keeping them alive in this contest.

8:30 PM: 112/3 (11.5 Overs)

Piyush Chawla has outfoxed Devdutt Padikkal after Sanju Samson lost his wicket to Arshad Khan. Rajasthan Royals lose two wickets in quick succession. Mumbai Indians bounce back but Jaiswal is still in the middle.

8:20 PM: 87/1 (8.5 Overs)

Rajasthan Royals have lost their main man Jos Buttler to Piyush Chawla but have shown no signs of slowing down even after the dismissal. The run-rate is still at 10 runs per over.

8:10 PM: 59/0 (5.5 Overs)

Rajasthan Royals are on top at the moment as Mumbai Indians bring in their wicket-taking specialist Piyush Chawla early into the attack. RR have got off to a fine start in their powerplay.

7:50 PM: 30/0 (3 Overs)

Rajasthan Royals are off to a fine start with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler. Cameron Green and Jofra Archer have been given the duty to get the early wicket MI are searching for.

7:30 PM: Match begins!

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler open the batting for Rajasthan Royals. Cameron Green with the new ball for the Mumbai Indians. The pitch looks like it has some extra bounce for the pacers but Jaiswal smashes one over square leg for a maximum.