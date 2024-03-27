MI vs SRH highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad wins the match by 31 runs

Five-time champions MI had a lot going for them in their tournament opener against the Gujarat Titans, whether it was the incisive spells from pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Dewald Brevis' impactful knock or Rohit Sharma's fireworks at the top of the order

Hardik Pandya (Pic: AFP)

Mumbai Indians will aim to land the killer punch after fluffing an easy run-chase in their opener when they meet a dangerous Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 on Wednesday.

Five-time champions MI had a lot going for them in their tournament opener against the Gujarat Titans, whether it was the incisive spells from pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Dewald Brevis' impactful knock or Rohit Sharma's fireworks at the top of the order.

But MI, who have built a reputation of slow starters over the years, could not manage 48 runs off 36 balls with seven wickets in hand. With the 10-team event being more competitive than ever before, Mumbai cannot afford more such lackadaisical performances going forward.

In his first game as Mumbai captain, Hardik pushed himself down the order at number seven to accommodate the likes of Tim David and Brevis higher up.

Considering he batted much higher for the Gujarat Titans last year, there is a case for him to bat higher up the order.

MI vs SRH live updates: Full squads

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan, Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood, Suryakumar Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

MI vs SRH live updates: Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Heinrich Klaasen (c)

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Pat Cummins, Gerald Coetzee

MI vs SRH live updates: Toss update

MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first against Hyderabad. SRH made a couple of changes, bringing in Travis Head for Marco Jansen, while Jaydev Unadkat replacing T Natarajan, who has a niggle, while MI made one change, handing Kwena Maphaka his IPL debut at the expense of Luke Wood.

MI vs SRH live updates: Confirmed playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat

11: 20 PM: MI: 246/5 (20)

Mumbai Indians fell short of 32 runs from chasing the target. SRH won the match by 31 runs.

11: 10 PM: MI: 224/5 (18)

Mumbai still needs 54 runs to win in 12 balls. Pandya departs after scoring 24 runs.

10: 58 PM: MI: 190/4 (16)

Tim David enters after Varma's dismissal. Mumbaikars need 88 runs in 4 overs.



10: 45 PM: MI: 182/3 (14)

Varma continues to bat aggressively, takes Mumbai to 182 runs after 14 overs.

10: 36 PM: MI: 165/3 (12)

Dhir returns to the pavilion after scoring 30 runs. Captain Hardik Pandya joins Varma in the middle.



10: 26 PM: MI: 141/2 (10)

Varma and Dhir put Mumbai Indians in a dominating position. MI accumulate 141 runs in 10 overs.



10: 14 PM: MI: 102/2 (8)

Varma, Dhir look to stabilize MI's innings. Mumbai Indians are now 102 for the loss of 2 wickets.



10: 04 PM: MI: 76/2 (6)

After Ishan, Mumbai loses the wicket of Rohit. Tilak Varma and Dhir take charge of MI's batting.



9: 54 PM: MI: 59/1 (4)

Ishan Kishan departs after playing a fiery knock of 34 runs. Naman Dhir joins Rohit in the middle.



9: 45 PM: MI: 27/0 (2)

Mumbai Indians' opening duo Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan accumulate 27 runs in the first two overs.



9: 24 PM: SRH: 277/3 (20)

Sunrisers Hyderabad puts 277 runs score on board in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians. Hyderabad breaks the previous record of highest total of 263 runs



8:59 PM: 232/3 (17)

Maphaka faces onslaught as it continues to rain boundaries at Uppal. With Klaasen launching a massive six over long-off, Maphaka struggles with wide deliveries

8:48 PM: 206/3 (15)

Bumrah concedes singles and a six to Klaasen and Markram, with Klaasen hitting a six over square leg, as SRH reach the 200-run mark in the 15th over, while Bumrah's stat of 29 no-balls in IPL history is highlighted.

8:35 PM: 161/3 (11)

Abhishek's explosive innings comes to an end after he gets caught by Naman Dhir at deep mid-wicket off Chawla's short delivery, scoring 63 runs from 23 balls with three fours and seven sixes for Hyderabad, putting them at 161/3 after 11 overs.

8:27 PM: 148/2 (10)

Youngster Abhishek Sharma displays aggressive batting, scoring in boundaries and sixes off Maphaka's deliveries, including a well-timed on-drive for four and consecutive sixes, reaching his fifty in just 16 balls

8:16 PM: 113/2 (7.5)

Coetzee dismisses dangerous Head for a superb 62 off 24 balls, caught by Bumrah in the deep, ending Head's explosive innings featuring 9 fours and 3 sixes.

8:06 PM: SRH 81/1 (6)

Head smashes a six and two fours off Gerald Coetzee's over, reaching his fifty in style, while Abhishek Sharma, from the other end, contributes with a six off a free hit.

7:58 PM: 45/1 (4.3)

Pandya claims the wicket of Mayank with a short delivery as David takes a brilliant catch at mid-on, ending Mayank's brief innings for 11 runs off 13 balls, including one boundary.

7:54 PM: 45/0 (4)

In-form Head smashes two consecutive sixes and two boundaries off debutant Kwena Maphaka, contributing to their score of 40/0 after only three overs, with Mayank also adding a single.

7:47 PM: 18/0 (2)

Aggarwal nudges Hardik Pandya's back-of-length delivery to mid-wicket, while Head punches one to cover, and a boundary by the latter contributes to SRH's seven-run over against Kwena Maphaka.

7:30 PM: Match begins!

Mayank Aggarwal and Travis Head walks in to bat, while Kwena Maphaka is handed the ball from Mumbai Indians.

