Mumbai Indians (MI) under Hardik Pandya's captaincy is all set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 33rd encounter of the IPL 2025.

The clash is all set to take place at the Wankhede Stadium at 7.30 pm on Thursday.

Having won just two matches out of six, the "Paltan" will aim to pull the sheets in their favour, whereas the "Sunrisers" are in a similar scenario on the points table.

The clash between teams also promises to be a run fest for the spectators as it will feature the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma.

MI vs SRH, IPL 2025: Injuries and unavailability

There are no injuries reported from either team.

MI vs SRH, IPL 2025: Head-to-head records

So far, both teams have had 23 encounters against each other, out of which, Mumbai is leading the charts with 13 victories. Hyderabad has come victorious on 10 occasions and it will be interesting to see if today they seal victory in order to better their records.

MI vs SRH, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, and Trent Boult.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, and Eshan Malinga.

MI vs SRH, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Shrijith Krishnan, Raj Angad Bawa, Venkat Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Vignesh Puthhur, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Chahar, Smaran Ravichandran, Simarjeet Singh, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Aniket Verma, Wiaan Mulder.